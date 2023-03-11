Utah Retirement Systems Increases Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,611 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in VMware were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 202.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMW. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.88.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW opened at $117.64 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $132.15. The stock has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.14 and a 200-day moving average of $116.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

