IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,188,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 252,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.18% of IDEX worth $1,836,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 491.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1,277.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.91.

Insider Transactions at IDEX

IDEX Stock Performance

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $219.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.78.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.75 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.