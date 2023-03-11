Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,084,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $1,847,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $478.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $447.71 and its 200-day moving average is $403.37. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $541.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $1,906,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,861,923.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,938.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 248,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,861,923.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.54, for a total value of $6,754,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 205,334 shares in the company, valued at $106,679,226.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,605 shares of company stock worth $60,475,175 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

