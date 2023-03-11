Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 834,436 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,285,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 834,436 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 16.38% of Kimco Realty worth $1,864,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Kimco Realty by 107.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Kimco Realty by 56.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.20, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average is $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $26.57.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Kimco Realty

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 613.33%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.