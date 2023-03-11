Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.88 Billion Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,369,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 194,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,879,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,646,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $966,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,480 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,877,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $738,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,181 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $960,796,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,806,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $554,960,000 after acquiring an additional 800,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,288,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $574,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $56.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.54. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

