Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,474,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.64% of Principal Financial Group worth $2,054,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 175.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after buying an additional 48,750 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 2.4 %

PFG opened at $77.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $78.64.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

