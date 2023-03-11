Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,813,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.01% of Workday worth $1,950,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 975.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY opened at $178.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.80, a PEG ratio of 87.97 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $248.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.19.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.72.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,814 shares of company stock valued at $19,999,462. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

