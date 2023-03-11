Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.93 Billion Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,350,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,258,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of AES worth $1,928,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 29.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of AES by 285.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AES to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

AES Price Performance

AES opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.46. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. AES’s payout ratio is presently -75.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.