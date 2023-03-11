Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 248,837 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,455,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.25% of Northern Trust worth $2,006,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Northern Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.05.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $84.92 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $121.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.86%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

