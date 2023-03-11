Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 1,423,155 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,204,955 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.63% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $2,055,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,272,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,535,000 after buying an additional 225,143 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,101,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,789,000 after purchasing an additional 111,309 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $47.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $74.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.774 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.68%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

