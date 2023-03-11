Putnam Investments LLC Sells 5,900 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 23.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SRC shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Down 4.1 %

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

NYSE SRC opened at $39.36 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.90%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

