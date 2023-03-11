Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,465,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 351,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 16.40% of Camden Property Trust worth $2,086,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 179.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.62.

Insider Activity

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 3.5 %

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT opened at $106.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $105.78 and a 52 week high of $175.69.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.77%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.