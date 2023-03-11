Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,446,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 16.32% of Iron Mountain worth $2,086,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on IRM shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 2.8 %

IRM stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,302,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,979 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

