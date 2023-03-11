Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,311,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 290,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of State Street worth $2,086,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 36.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 62.3% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of State Street by 4.1% during the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 678,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,243,000 after buying an additional 26,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 79.3% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT opened at $79.87 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day moving average of $77.34.

State Street Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at State Street

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.05%.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

