Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 317,813 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,813 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Church & Dwight worth $2,073,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,645,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,725,000 after purchasing an additional 231,649 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,400,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,399,000 after purchasing an additional 405,360 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,905,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,231,000 after buying an additional 24,901 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,601,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,028,000 after buying an additional 300,049 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,726,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,315,000 after buying an additional 61,701 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $83.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 64.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.