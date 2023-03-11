Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,929,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 631,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of CenterPoint Energy worth $2,139,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. State Street Corp lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,175,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,010,918,000 after purchasing an additional 896,144 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,064,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,949 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 32.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,775,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,990 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 19.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 9,068,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,548,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,895,000 after acquiring an additional 283,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CNP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.78.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CNP opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.74. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 47.80%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

