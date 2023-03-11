Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,179,597 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,688,352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.57% of Bank of Montreal worth $2,119,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,256,000 after buying an additional 22,030 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

BMO stock opened at $88.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.62. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.