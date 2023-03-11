Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,803 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Nordson by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,941. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nordson Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $212.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $251.26.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Articles

