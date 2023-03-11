Pearl River Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,140 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after buying an additional 1,004,250 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,137,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,837,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,998 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,987,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,088,000 after acquiring an additional 527,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $2,361,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 602,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

DNB stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

