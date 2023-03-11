Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,051 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,046,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,977,000 after acquiring an additional 940,058 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,917,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,864,000 after acquiring an additional 75,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,356,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,312,000 after acquiring an additional 919,104 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $8.29 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88.

Insider Activity

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 14,100 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $153,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 887,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,676,257. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 14,100 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $153,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 887,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,676,257. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 3,125 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $34,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,364.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,370 shares of company stock worth $1,292,702. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

