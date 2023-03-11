Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 2,230 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 281.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.67.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.11 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on XRAY. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

