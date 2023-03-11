Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HII. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total value of $338,679.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,711.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total transaction of $338,679.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,711.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231 over the last 90 days. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.10.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $207.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.64. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.76 and a 12-month high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Further Reading

