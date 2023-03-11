Putnam Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in 3M by 54.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,283,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,093,000 after buying an additional 452,482 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $49,856,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in 3M by 12.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,749,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,814,000 after buying an additional 314,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $104.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $103.74 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.83. The stock has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.