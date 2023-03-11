Putnam Investments LLC Buys 3,559 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 26,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,066,000. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

NYSE CAT opened at $227.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

