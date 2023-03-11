Quantamental Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 16.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,024 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 121.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 552,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,636,000 after acquiring an additional 302,741 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Aspen Technology by 146.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,121,000 after acquiring an additional 249,553 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at $31,734,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 211.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,101,000 after purchasing an additional 114,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 1.9 %

About Aspen Technology

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $214.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.04. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.48 and a 12-month high of $263.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94.

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

