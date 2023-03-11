Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $624,000 in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in agilon health by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter.

AGL opened at $22.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.84 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36.

In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 2,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $41,845.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,707.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 2,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $41,845.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,707.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $667,330.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at $598,856.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,864 shares of company stock worth $1,515,177 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, agilon health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.63.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

