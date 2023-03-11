Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 1,160 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,519,000 after purchasing an additional 225,198 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,986,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,722,000 after purchasing an additional 121,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Down 3.3 %

WWD opened at $93.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $79.26 and a one year high of $129.12.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.88 million. Woodward had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WWD shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,940.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,881.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

