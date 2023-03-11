10,336 Shares in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Bought by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in agilon health by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,862,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512,008 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in agilon health by 34.0% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,429,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,134 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in agilon health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,890 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in agilon health by 18.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,506 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in agilon health by 20.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,566,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,319 shares during the period.

Get agilon health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $197,817.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $254,811.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $197,817.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $254,811.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 20,723 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $409,900.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,864 shares of company stock worth $1,515,177. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

agilon health Trading Down 3.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

AGL opened at $22.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.84 and a beta of 1.09. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average of $20.31.

agilon health Profile

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.