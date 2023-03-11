Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Takes Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 66,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Franchise Group by 62.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Franchise Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the first quarter worth about $226,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Franchise Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Franchise Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.
Franchise Group Price Performance
FRG opened at $27.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $951.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.73. Franchise Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.
Franchise Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.26%.
About Franchise Group
Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.
