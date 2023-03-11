Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,151,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452,788 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.27% of Cardinal Health worth $2,143,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 422.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH opened at $71.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.79. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.