Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $73.26

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $73.26 and last traded at $73.52, with a volume of 43543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INDB shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.62.

In other news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $93,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,454,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

