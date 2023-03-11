Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $53.55

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.55 and last traded at $53.66, with a volume of 20326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.74.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Down 13.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.71. The company has a market cap of $479.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In related news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $116,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,185.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 1,865.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter worth $45,000. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 53.8% during the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

