Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.36

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.36 and last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 44355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

HBNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $573.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 49.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 94,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 29.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 35,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

