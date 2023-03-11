Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.94

Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.94 and last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 158098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

Hope Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average is $13.31. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $236.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.70 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hope Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,128,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,694,000 after purchasing an additional 706,545 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 345,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 34,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $14,687,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

