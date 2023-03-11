Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.94

Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.94 and last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 158098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.
Hope Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average is $13.31. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.19.
Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $236.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.70 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,128,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,694,000 after purchasing an additional 706,545 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 345,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 34,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $14,687,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.
