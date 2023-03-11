Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.52

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.52 and last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 304764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.21.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.60%.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam boosted its position in Lincoln National by 20.7% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Lincoln National by 17.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Lincoln National by 209.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 51,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 192.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,767,000 after purchasing an additional 587,419 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 59.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,754,000 after purchasing an additional 197,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.