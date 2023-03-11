Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.75

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 451961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

SG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen downgraded Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen cut their target price on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 39.54% and a negative return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 5,110 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $50,231.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 562,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,240.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 5,110 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $50,231.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 562,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,240.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Carr sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $57,053.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,215.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,319 shares of company stock worth $248,886. 27.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sweetgreen by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

