Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

MYOV stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $27.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.85. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.17.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $100.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 51,599,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $1,393,178,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 45,798,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,550,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 51,599,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,393,178,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,798,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,550,752. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $34,204.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 354,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,527,207.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,551 shares of company stock valued at $283,453 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer, and MYFEMBREE, which is taken for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

