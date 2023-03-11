Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.18 Billion Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.67% of CrowdStrike worth $2,182,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $35,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.78.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $119.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.35 and a 200-day moving average of $135.71. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.54 and a beta of 1.02.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

