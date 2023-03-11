Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 25,806,315 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 199.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,806,315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.88% of Nasdaq worth $2,195,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,761,000 after buying an additional 24,469,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 208.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020,720 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 199.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,818 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 152.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,150,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 209.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,138,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,897 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $839,614 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Further Reading

