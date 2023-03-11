Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 3,064,842 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,073,881 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,064,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Regions Financial worth $2,189,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,581,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,795,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,211,000 after buying an additional 536,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,578,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,522,000 after buying an additional 248,401 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,030,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,182,000 after buying an additional 136,443 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RF. DA Davidson began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

