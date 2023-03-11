Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 92,870 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,925,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.06% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $2,196,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 884.2% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,006.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WST stock opened at $314.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.51. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $424.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

