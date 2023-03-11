Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,841,000 after buying an additional 1,689,850 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,532,000. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,647,000 after purchasing an additional 654,164 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 697.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 458,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,065,000 after purchasing an additional 400,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 691.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 355,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,943,000 after buying an additional 310,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.26.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,950. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $111.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.79. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.14 and a 200-day moving average of $98.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

