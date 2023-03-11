The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,770 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,484,000 after purchasing an additional 883,395 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,942 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,425,000 after buying an additional 1,127,786 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after buying an additional 4,857,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,988,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,730,000 after buying an additional 110,488 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK opened at $47.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

