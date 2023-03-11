Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 907 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 85.4% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Exelon by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Exelon Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.