Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,062,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.47% of Airbnb worth $2,338,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 32.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $274,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $811,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $155,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,507,654.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $274,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,969,363 shares of company stock valued at $239,852,264 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $118.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $179.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.52.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

