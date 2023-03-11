Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,334,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,965 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.89% of Equifax worth $2,286,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,413,000 after buying an additional 949,408 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1,392.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,003,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 936,245 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Equifax by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,546,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,293,245,000 after purchasing an additional 737,642 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $850,060,000 after purchasing an additional 579,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Equifax by 803.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 505,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,467,000 after purchasing an additional 449,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $193.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $243.79. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.51.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

