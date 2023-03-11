Pathstone Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. First Command Bank raised its position in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.47. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 99.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

