Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 1,750 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,024,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,847,000 after purchasing an additional 366,879 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in SBA Communications by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,310,000 after buying an additional 16,994 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 106,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $240.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.46 and its 200 day moving average is $287.11. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $236.20 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.76%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research raised SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.40.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

