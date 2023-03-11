Pathstone Family Office LLC Reduces Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Pathstone Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP increased its position in Quanta Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V lifted its position in Quanta Services by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

PWR stock opened at $157.35 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.33 and a twelve month high of $168.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.48 and its 200-day moving average is $144.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.64%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Articles

