Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 358 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 112.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 284,213 shares of company stock worth $208,403,127. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $717.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $713.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $633.19. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $772.01.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDG. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $761.15.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

